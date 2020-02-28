Home

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Henry Lawrence "Larry" Warne


1935 - 2020
Henry Lawrence "Larry" Warne Obituary
Henry Lawrence "Larry" Warne 1935—2020
Henry Lawrence "Larry" Warne, 84, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born September 16, 1935, in Cadillac, MI, the son of Henry B. and Helen M. (Schaller) Warne. Larry moved to Rockford in 1970 from Michigan and began to work for the Rockford Register Star for over 25 years. He was a union president of the Rockford Typographical Union for 10 years. Larry then married Marcia S. Slabaugh on September 16, 1972. Larry was active in union activities and was an avid volunteer for the Rockford Public schools. Member of St. Rita Catholic Church. He loved photography, traveling, gardening, homeowner projects and all animals. His biggest pride was his family. Survivors include his wife, Marcia; children, Scott M. (Renee) Warne of Three Rivers, MI, Shelley M. Feddema of Cadillac and Shawn M. Warne of Grand Haven, MI; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Gary Slabaugh of Canada, Bill (Suzanne) Slabaugh of Clarksville, TN, and Judy (Craig) Baker of Arvada, CO; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Young of Davenport, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; son, Spencer M. Warne; sister, Margaret (Roland) Canright; brother-in-law, Floyd Young; and stepson, Richard Slabaugh.
Service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
