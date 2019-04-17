|
Henry R. Kooistra 1951—2019
Henry R. Kooistra, 67, of Rockford passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Born September 14, 1951, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Jack and Pauline Kooistra. Married Janice Borchardt. Worked as a truck driver, predominantly for A&B Freight Lines, for over 30 years. Survivors include wife, Jan; daughters, Nicole (Michael) King and Rachel (Todd Koch) Kooistra; grandchildren, Benjamin and Jack King; and brother, Larry (Sandra) Kooistra. Predeceased by his parents.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will be establishing a memorial at Remedies Renewing Lives. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019