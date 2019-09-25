|
|
Henry Ralph "Hank" Helminski 1934—2019
Henry Ralph Helminski (Hank) passed on August 23, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian Joseph and Harriet (Lasiewicz) Helminski, brothers, Marian Joseph and Thomas Helminski. Henry was a proud pipe fitter for Local 597 in Chicago for 38 years. Henry is survived by his wife of 62 years Inge (Serr). Sons, Gary P. (Carol) Helminski (Helwig) and George Helminski. Grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Cooke, Scott (Medora) Helminski, Aubrey (Ryan) Lipinski, Gregory and Joshua Helminski. Eight great grandchildren. Brother, John (Thelma) Helminski. Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to OSF St Anthony Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral Mass at 2pm Saturday September 28, 2019 in Cor Mariae Chapel. Officiating by Father Gregory Helminski. Leave online condolences at cremation-society.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019