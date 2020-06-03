Henry Scott
1946 - 2020
Henry Scott 1946—2020
Henry Lee "Pike" Scott of Beloit, WI; departed this earthly life May 24, 2020. He was born January 26, 1946 in Eldorado, Arkansas the son of CL and Gerlene Scott. Henry lived in Beloit over 20 years after leaving Rockford. He was employed by Chrysler Corporation 34 years before retiring. He attended Washington High School in Eldorado, AR.
Henry leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Tonya Streeter; stepson who he raised, Derrick Bassett; several grandchildren; five sisters, Lula Williams, Betty Scott, Jerlynn Daniels, Augusteen Watson and Jacqueline (Gilbert) Henry; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his step daughter, Danita Bassett; step son Isaac Bassett; grandson, Tyron Peeples; his parents; and four brothers.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Private services will be held 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
JUN
JUN
6
Service
12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
June 2, 2020
My prayers are with the families
Gloria Smart
June 1, 2020
Rest In Peace! Brother in law❤
Dalisa Borden
Family
May 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Latoya Porchia-Cole
Friend
