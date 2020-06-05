Herbert C. Johnson 1917—2020
Herbert C. Johnson, 103, of Rockford, passed away May 31, 2020. Born April 27, 1917, in Rockford, the son of Charles and Anna (Carlson) Johnson. Herbert worked in the model shop at Sundstrand Corporation in the Aviation division, starting in March 1937, and retiring in May 1979. He married Ruby M. Carlson December 28, 1940; she predeceased him March 12, 2004. Herbert was a charter member of Evergreen Covenant Church where he was very active until its closing. He was currently a member of Maywood Evangelical Free Church. He is survived by his daughters, Betty (Dave) Lindahl of Iron River, MI and Alice (Dave) Rye of Newnan, GA; daughter-in-law, Hilda Johnson of Rockford; grandchildren, Brian (Janine) Rye, Sheri Rye, Tiffinie (Brian) Rydholm and Jeffrey Johnson; great-grandchildren, James, Tyler, Lyssa, Alexandria, Logan, Janessa, and Jocelyn; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his son, Robert; and brothers, Arthur, Paul, and Lloyd. Special thanks to Sandy Anderson for her wonderful love and care.
Private family services will be held with a memorial service to be planned later. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Maywood Evangelical Free Church, 3621 Samuelson Rd., Rockford, IL 61109. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.