|
|
Herbert Hofer 1931—2020
Herbert Dean Hofer, 88, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home in Loves Park, IL.Herb was born June 20, 1931, to John and Helen (Siegle) Hofer on the farm where he grew up in Gridley, IL. He graduated from Gridley High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State University (then College) where he received a certificate in Farm Operation. Following the completion of his certificate, he attended the University of Illinois and completed a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree in 1954. On the day of his graduation from Illinois, he received his commission for the Air Force and became a pilot, flying (among other aircraft) the Mitchell B-25. After completing his time in the service, he moved to Rockford, IL, where he became a corporate pilot for Woodward Governor Company in 1959, later transferring to Engineering and Sales where he was also an FAA-approved inspector. He worked for Woodward for 30 years.Herb was a devoted and loving dad to his daughters, Gaye and Susan, whom he raised as a single father at a time when few did so. He is also survived by son-in-law Gregory Cunningham (Gaye); granddaughters Clara, Abigail, and Eliana; sister Elaine (David Bunch); and nieces Chelsea and Sabrina. He is also survived by his dear caregiver, Jodi Mears, and her daughters, Taylor, Tessa, Tegan, and their "doggie-dog," Stella. Herb continued part-time farming in Gridley throughout his life until he was 80 years old. He had many other passions as well, such as aviation, antique cars, travel, keeping in touch with friends and relatives, and maintaining close ties with the Gridley community. He will be remembered for his wit and the sincere interest he always showed in others he met. Visitation will be at Christ Community Church of Gridley, 406 W 7th Street, on Saturday, February 8 at noon, followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM at the church. A burial service will be held at the Gridley Cemetery with a dinner reception following back at church. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with services. Memorials in Herb's name can be made to the Gridley Telephone Museum and the Gridley American Legion.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020