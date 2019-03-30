|
|
Herman A. Reis 1927—2019
Herman A. Reis, 91, of Rockford, IL died in his home surrounded by his family on March 25, 2019. Born November 30, 1927 in Strasburg, ND. Son of John and Regina (Schumacher) Reis. He worked as a diesel mechanic. Blessed to have shared almost 65 years on June 19, 1954 with his wife, Bertha. Herman enjoyed square dancing, gardening, traveling and playing cards. He will be truly missed by family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife; children, Betty (Mark) Starnes and Anthony Reis; brothers, John (Bernie) Reis, Ernie (Luvina) Reis; sister, Helen (Irvin) Senger; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ed (Theresa) Reis, Leo (Johanna) Reis, Gerald (Lillian) Reis. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 3004 11th St, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Herman's name to or St. Edwards Catholic Church. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019