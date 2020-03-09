|
|
Hilda I. Olson 1927—2020
Hilda I. Olson, 92, of Roscoe passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born April 21, 1927, in Ephrata, PA, the daughter of John and Sallie (Enck) Heck. Married Wyman Olson on September 2, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL. Retired from Rockford Office Supply. Hilda loved gardening, cooking and acrylic painting. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia (Ron) Bailey, Bonnie (Dean) Livingston and Juanita Pierce; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, James Heck; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; 3 brothers; 1 sister. The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice and Alden Debes Rehab & Healthcare Center for their loving care.
Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020