Holly Ann Parker 12-3-1985—2-22-20
Holly was proceeded by her father Albert Parker, son Dameian Eastridge, grandmother Dianna Aylward, grandfather William Aylward.
Holly is survived by her mother Deborah Johnson, siblings Aaron Parker, Rachael Francisco(Donald Widell). Her children Mya Parker(Isaiah Grant), Emma Parker, Steven Parker, Bryson Parker, and Apryl Bradley. Holly also adored her nieces Jordynn Francisco, McKenzie Widell, nephews Devon Parker and Jayden Parker. There will be a celebration of life gathering on March 8th 2020 from 11am to 4pm at 7057 Wheatland Terrace , Cherry Valley,IL. There will be food and beverages.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020