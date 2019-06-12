|
Holly Cook 1966—2019
Holly Nanette Cook, 52, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 6, 2019. She was born December 28, 1966 in Detroit Michigan the daughter of Alexander Jr., and Cecelia Cook. Holly lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Detroit. She was employed 24 years by the Rockford Public Library. Holly was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church formerly serving in the Imperial and Sanctuary Choir. She graduated from Rockford East High School class of 1985 later to attend Rock Valley College.
Holly leaves to cherish many loving memories, her daughter Ashlei Alexandria Cook; son, Antoine A'vontae Pittman; one granddaughter, A'Zaria Cook; mother Cecelia (Herbert) Washington; maternal grandmother, Flossie Vance; Aunt, Delores Porterfield; godmother, Marye Watkins-Woodruff; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her, daughter, Abriel Pittman; father Alexander Cook Jr. ; paternal grandparents, Alexander Cook Sr., and Helen Carter; maternal grandfather, Charles Martin; aunt, Barbara Herron.
Services will be held 1:00p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019