|
|
HollyBeth Kaske Williams 1958—2019
Did she have a long life? NO... but she did live large. She was born in Rockford to Robert M. and Beverly (Konkel) Kaske on December 9, 1958. She flew off to her next adventure in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness. HB was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, John Kaske, and her brothers-in-law, Gary Williams and Dan Voll.
She attended Guilford High School, NIU in DeKalb, and SUNY Stonybrook.
HB spent most of her adult life on Long Island, married to William W. Williams since October 5, 1985, working at various live musical theater companies. In 2010, The Williams' moved to Albuquerque, and again made their livings in musical theater. She did not have a Ph.D. in musical history, but she should have.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Williams, sisters, Bonny (Dr. Richard Holder) and Betsy, and her brother, Kip Kaske, as well as her three fur-babies. She is also survived by many dear life-long friends, including Jim & Karen Knoll, Dawn Rolander, Lisa Ann Goldsmith, Eric Baum & Carol Dellicicchi, and Ann Marie Harrop. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lisa Williams.
Condolences can be sent to Bill Williams, 1309 Columbia Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Or e-him at [email protected]
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019