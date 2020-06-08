Homer D. Gassett 1947—2020

Homer D. Gassett, 73, of Rockford, passed away suddenly, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Swedish American. He was born April 6, 1947 in Berea, KY, the son of Virgil and Susie (Gibbs) Gassett. Homer worked at Chrysler for 52 years, and was a member of the UAW. He enjoyed watching sports, and was a body builder in his younger years.

Homer is loved and missed by his wife, Diane; daughter, Alisa Gassett; step-daughters, Jackie Riley and Faye Riley; grandchildren, Desirae Gassett, Andrea Solovic, Jackquilynn Solovic, Luis Riley, Mathew Riley, Diana Fe' Riley, and Xavier Riley; a host of great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Ruth) Gassett; sisters, Brenda and Linda Gassett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew.

Per Homer's wishes, no services will take place. Cremation rites have taken place.



