Howard D. Easton 1925—2020
Howard D. Easton, 94, of Loves Park passed away Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. Born, Sept. 22, 1925, in Rockford, son of Henry M. and Grace M. (Teachout) Easton. Married to Maryann (Sjostrom) Easton. Howard was a World War II Navy Veteran. He loved motorcycling, camping and spending winters in Texas. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020