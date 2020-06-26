Howard L. Wambaja
Howard L. Wambaja 1922—2020
Howard L. Wambaja, 97, of Rockford, died on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on November 10, 1922, in Chicago, the son of Leo and Anna (Parada) Wambaja. Graduate of Lane Technical High School, Chicago, IL. Howard married Grace Moore on June 27, 1958, in Westmont, IL. She predeceased him in 2011. He was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. He is survived by his sister, Louise Ernest of Arlington Heights, IL; and multiple nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings, Ronald Wambaja, Lorraine Bergner, Shirley Ross, Leona Waldaias and Ruth Inwood.
Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
