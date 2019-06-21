|
|
Howard Van Valzah 1930—2019
Howard C. Van Valzah, 89, of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away on June 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mildred "Milly" (Lentz) Van Valzah for 62 years. They had only recently moved to Michigan, having lived nearly all their lives in Illinois, most recently in Roscoe, and also in Batavia, Downers Grove and Brookfield. Howard was born in Chicago, to the late Robert W. Van Valzah and Helen (Denison) Van Valzah. He was raised in Riverside IL, attended local schools and graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School and Dartmouth College. He had a career in management until starting his own company, H.C. Van Valzah Co. Antennas, which he ran for many years. He was a very active church member, enjoyed golf, gardening and reading, and had a deep passion for woodworking to which he devoted his retirement. He made many beautiful and treasured items for church and family. He and Milly traveled occasionally to pursue their interest in architecture, visiting Frank Lloyd Wright sites around the country. They always sought out architecturally interesting homes and furnished and decorated them beautifully.
He is survived by his wife, Milly, his three children, Robert Van Valzah (Eileen) of Wheaton IL; Susan Mutter of Troy MI; and Janet Linsey (Gary) of Glastonbury CT. He leaves his seven grandchildren Patrick and Mara Clare Van Valzah, Maria, Paul and Elizabeth Mutter, and Kevin and Shannon Linsey. Howard was predeceased by his mother, who passed away in 1934 leaving two young sons. He was also predeceased by his father and stepmother Audrey Van Valzah, and his brother Robert D. Van Valzah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Rd, Roscoe IL, 61073.
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois is handling the arrangements. Burial will be at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst IL. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/oakbrook-terrace-il/chapel-hill-gardens-west-funeral-home/2674#obits for details of the arrangements and to share memories or express condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019