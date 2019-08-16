|
|
Hubert Keener 1929—2019
Hubert Lee Keener, 90, of Rockford, IL, went to be with his savior on August 14, 2019. His funeral service will be Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 AM at Bethany Presbyterian Church, with a family visitation at 10:00 AM. He was born to George Hubert and Birdie Lee Keener in Collinsville Alabama. His siblings are, George, his twin Herbert, Marvin, and Deweese. Hubert served in the US Navy and then the US Army for over 20 years and is credited with service in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He also taught JROTC and had his own insurance business. His children are Karen (Dunlap, TN), Kristina (Freeport, IL), John (heaven), and Hubert ("Jim," Loves Park, IL). He married Joan in 1969. He enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox and sharing his faith with everyone that he met. He will be missed by many, including his 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019