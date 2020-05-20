|
Hunter John Carlstrom 1987—2020
Devoted son & brother
Hunter J. Carlstrom, age 33, died Friday, May 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. He was born and lived most of his life in Rockford, IL. moving to Arkansas in Aug. 2019 to further pursue his love of the hunting and fishing opportunities that are available there. Hunter had many talents. He was artistically creative as a sketch and tattoo artist and his culinary skills were a treat for the pallet. He was an intelligent hands on learner who worked many jobs, most recently as an all around handyman. He traveled the U.S as a carnival barker/roustabout and had recently earned a degree in horticulture but, as yet, had not been able to find work in that field. He was a beautiful and loving soul, who would do anything for the ones he loved. He is survived by his parents Bill and Carol(Coffey) Carlstrom, his brother Billy Carlstrom(and his daughter Serenity), his sister Allie Carlstrom, his fiancé Xaveriana Cook who's expecting their son, Hunter Jr. in Aug. and his maternal aunt Karen Coffey-Nielsen her four children and their families. Services to be held at a later date, Memorials to the family may be sent in care of Carol Coffey, P.O. Box 7614, Rockford, Il 61126-7614.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 23, 2020