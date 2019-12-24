|
Ida Mae Fox 1925—2019
I leave nothing of more importance – "just remember my smiles." Ida Mae Fox, 93 of Rockford died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born December 29, 1925, in Allerton IA to King and Ida Margaret (McDermott) Kint. Married Warren Paul Fox, the love of her life on Dec. 14, 1952, at Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. Together, they farmed in the Marengo area for 13 years before moving to Rockford. Ida worked as a book keeper and was a retired Teamster. She was a member Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, the Elliot Women's Golf League and Moose Club. Ida loved to travel and made it to all 50 states, play golf, dance and play cards. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends over lengthy telephone conversations, but it was the time she spent with her family she cherished the most. Survivors include her children, Pam (Mike) Westerman of Peoria, Steve Fox of Rockford and Rob (Vickie) Fox of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Jen (Steve) Bishop, Ben (Jessi) Westerman, Lindsay (Joe) Schuh, Whitney (Ricky) Tockes, Melissa Fox, Jason Fox, Ashlee (Nick) Migliore, Austin and Alex Fox; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Karl (Marge) and Wayne "Red" Kint; sister, Pearl Kint; sister-in-law, Norma Kint; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; parents; daughter, Sandra; son-in-law, Billy Fry Jr.; brother, Glenn James Kint; sister, Evelyn Kint; and sister-in-law, Janet Kint. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Dick and Pat Nyquist Family Chapel at Peterson Meadows, 6401 Newburg Rd, Rockford, IL 61108 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Monty Fox will officiate. Ida's family extends a special thank you to Dr. Einhorn of Swedish American Hospital and the residents and staff at Peterson Meadows. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherry Valley United Methodist Church or Northern Illinois Hospice and Grief Center. Express online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019