Ida Maria Mehlig 1933—2019
Ida "Maria" Mehlig, age 85, passed away on June 8, 2019, at the Bickford of Rockford following a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born June 18,1933, in Germany and was raised in a small farming community. Her family had livestock & honeybees, but mostly planted, harvested and cured tobacco. Farm life, however, did not appeal to Maria, so after graduating from high school, she moved to the nearest big city, Freiburg, where she graduated from business school and met her husband of 45 years Waldemar "Walter" Mehlig.
Walter and Maria immigrated to the United States in 1959 and made Rockford their home for more than 50 years. She worked for Ello Furniture Company for over 25 years and was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. Maria loved to sing and was a member of her church choir, the Rockford Harmony Club and A Classic Chorale.
Maria enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook. She and Walter held large dinner parties often serving traditional German dishes that made each party seem like it was Oktoberfest.
Maria is survived by her son Frank (Lisa) of Caledonia and son Peter (Michele) of Machesney Park, grandchildren Bridgette & Noah of Machesney Park and Emi & Kieran of Caledonia and leaves behind many good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter and grandson, Caleb.
The family wishes to thank all of her wonderful caregivers at the Bickford of Rockford & JourneyCare for their professional and compassionate care.
A celebration of Maria's life will be held at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden on July 21, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm for all family & friends. To share a memory or condolence, please visit gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019