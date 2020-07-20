Ignazio "Nate" Milone 1964—2020Ignazio Milone, 56, of Rockford IL, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1964, in Belvidere IL, to Gaetano and Josephine Milone. He graduated from St. Thomas Catholic School in Beloit, he went on to continue his education at Whitewater University of Wisconsin for 2 years and spent a year of study in Palermo Sicily at Christopher Columbus. He spent 25 years with the love of his life, Vincenza, and they shared 2 beautiful children together, Anthony and Angelina. He was a passionate man with communication skills, work ethic, and a dedication for Karate. His greatest passion in life was Shoto Kan Karate, he was a black belt, and he operated "Shoto Kan Path" to share his love for martial arts with the world. He passed his knowledge of karate on to his children, and they shared his love for it. Ignazio was also an avid fisherman. He owned and operated Milone's Pizzaria in Deland, Florida for over 10 years.He is survived by his loving wife; Vincenza, parents; Gaetano and Josephine Milone, children; Anthony and Angelina Milone, his stepchildren; Concetta (Miguel) Longras, Luigi Bluni of Florida, his uncles; Vincenzo (Catherine) Milone, Gino (Antonella) Milone of California, and Francesco (Maria) Milone of Sicily, Italy, as well as his brother in laws; Ray (Concetta) and Sal Grillo, sister in law; Maria (Gerry) Borchik as well as numerous cousins and extended family members whom he loved dearly.He is predeceased by his stepdaughter Rosie Bluni, grandparents; Ignazio and Lucia Milone of Sicily, aunt; Salvatrice (Vincenzo) Coronati of Sicily, as well as his uncle; Edward Balestrieri of Florida.A limited walk through visitation for Ignazio will be held Friday 7/24 at Sunset Funeral home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115 starting at 9am ending promptly at 10:30am. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.