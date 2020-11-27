Ina G. Johnson 1917—2020
Ina G. Johnson, 103, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born March 1, 1917, in Corning, AR, the daughter of Onnie and Callie (Brannum) Chappell. Married Arvid R. Johnson on October 6th, 1935, in Belvidere. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing on January 6th, 1983. Later married Harry C. Jarl on August 29th, 1987, until he passed on June 16th, 1991. Member of Grace Lutheran Church. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (Gerald) Hammer and Janice (David Stotler) Carlson; grandchildren, Terry (Deborah) Hammer, Sherry (Gil) Knutson, Kerry (Marcey) Hammer, Tracie (Edward) Hadac, Todd (Kathy) Johnson, Tadd (Tracy) Johnson, Troy Johnson, Kim Johnson, Holly (Nick) Bartholomew, Jill (Greg) Brust, Barbara (Kim) Unger, Brenda (Gary) Ross; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Linda Chavez. Predeceased by her husbands; son, Ronald Johnson; grandson, Mark Hammer, and sister, Zetta.
Private family services will be streamed live on the Delehanty Funeral Home Facebook page at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, November 28th, 2020. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Loves Park, or Salvation Army. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com
.