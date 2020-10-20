Inavi Saghu 2020

Inavi Saghu of Roscoe, IL formerly of Sycamore Illinois died October 16, 2020 from the effects of Covid-19. Inavi was born in what is now the state of Nagaland in India sometime in the early 1930's He was the son of Pukhalu and Hovili (Kiba) Saghu. He attended various Baptist mission schools in India and was first in his family to graduate from high school. He left Nagaland to come to the USA as a foreign student and graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1963. He then did graduate studies at Northern Baptist Seminary and Northern Illinois University. Afterwards, he became a successful insurance agent for several different companies and then worked as an insurance broker until his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of First Baptist church in Dekalb for many years holding several offices and singing in the choir. Subsequently, he was a member of Creekwood Baptist Church in Rockford. He was also a founding member and past officer of the Naga American Foundation. He loved to go fishing, especially after retirement and spend time cooking his Naga food for all of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean and five children: Erin Duffy of Tacoma, WA. Mimi (Chris) Pierson of South Beloit, IL, Avito Saghu of Mukwanago, WI. Inali (Mike) Dean of Columbus, OH and Mineli Jensen of Roscoe, IL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild with another one on the way. He also leaves two sisters, Akhu Kiba of Nagaland and Hotoli Callender of Rockford, IL. Also, a special nephew (like a son) Ray Callender of Jacksonville, FL, and ten additional nephews and nieces in Nagaland. He was predeceased by his parents and several brothers and sisters in Nagaland.

At present no services are planned due to Covid-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Naga American foundation ? Esther Dennis 2813 Mill Ridge Path NE Massillion, OH 44646.



