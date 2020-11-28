Inez Schneider 1928—2020
Inez Schneider, beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born August 8, 1928, in Rockford, IL, to Dr. Gustav and Ida (Swanson) Carlberg. For the first eight years of her life, she lived near Wuhan, China, where her father was president of the Lutheran Theological Seminary. She graduated from Lake Worth High School in Lake Worth, FL, in 1946 and received her BA, cum laude, from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, in 1950. She was a member of the Kappa Epsilon Nu Sorority. She was united in marriage to Dr. Waldo C. Schneider of Rock Island, IL, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island in 1951. She taught at elementary schools in Moline and Elmhurst, IL. As an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford since 1961, she served in many capacities including president of the Women's Organization and Naomi Circle, teacher of the Bethel Bible Series, chairman of the Adult Education Committee, member of the Church Council, a member of the Long Range Planning Committee, and a Stephen Minister. She served on the Candidacy Committee of the Northern Illinois Synod for six years interviewing seminary students. She was a member of many bible studies over the years including Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study. She continued her love of learning by taking many classes at the Center for Learning in Retirement where she also taught a class on writing family stories. Her love of writing led her to become a charter member of the Writing Academy, founded by Dr. Harley Swiggum, author of the Bethel Bible Series. She was blessed to have articles published in The Lutheran Standard, The Lutheran Augustana Magazine, Christ in Our Home Word in Season, numerous devotional booklets, Spotlight on China, and Matters of the Heart, a devotional anthology. She was active in the community as a member of the Emerson Department of Rockford Women's Club, serving as a judge for their annual Creative Writing contest, and was president of Chapter V of PEO. She was involved in numerous community philanthropic and service projects over the years.
Above all, Inez's greatest joy was her family. She spent countless hours organizing family get-togethers, whether it be holiday meals or family vacations. She especially enjoyed viewing the annual fireworks display in Egg Harbor, Door County with her family. She sponsored many family trips to Disney World where she never missed the "It's a Small World" boat ride. Her favorite Disney character was Daisy Duck. She was often found attending her sons', grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, plays, and concerts. She always felt that family bonding made the family stronger. She was the rock of stability and faithfulness of the family. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in the community especially those at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Wesley Willows. She was a true gift from God to her family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Jeff, Steve (Julie), Bob (Janine), and Dave (Cheryl); grandchildren, Katrissa (Marty) Howard, Joe (Mariah), Jordan, Ryan (Lindsey Mack), Justin (Megan), Jenna (Evan) Frisella, Michael (Katherine), Danielle, Marissa, Adam, and Elissa; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Liesl, Xavier, Ronan, Joseph, Blaise, Cecily, Simeon, Emma, Imelda, Jacob, Gianna; and cousin, Dr. Armer Swanson. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Waldo, on May 24, 2002; sister, Doris Gould; and brother, Ansgar, who died at the age of two and a half in China.
Funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be held on a later date. The family wishes that memorial gifts be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford, IL 61107. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.