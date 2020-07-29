1/1
Inez Williams
1936 - 2020
Inez "Nellie" Williams of Rockford departed this earthly life July 24, 2020. She was born August 9, 1936 in Prescott, Arkansas the daughter of Robert and Ella Mae Charles. Inez lived in Rockford since 1952 coming from Prescott. She was employed over 20 years as a floor supervisor by G.C. Electronics before retiring. Inez was a member of Providence Baptist Church before becoming ill. She was a avid bowler with the Rockford Travelers and a member of the Jefferson Horton American Legion post #340. She graduated from McRae High School in Prescott.
Inez leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Robert D. Box; two grandchildren; sister, Martha (Melvin) Moore; brother, Thomas Charles; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Randy L. Box and daughter Kathy Marshall; her parents; three sisters, Rosetta Latin, Marline Bridges and Maple Jean Lockhart; and brother Max Charles.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Thanks for being a caretaker for our Mother. Forever grateful.
The Bessie Jordan Family
Acquaintance
