Ingram Gentry
Ingram Gentry


1925 - 2019
Ingram Gentry Obituary
Ingram Gentry 1925—2019
Ingram Gentry, 93, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 25, 2019 in his home. He was born September 25, 1925 in Cayce, MS the son of Vance and Mary Gentry. Ingram lived in Rockford since 1950 coming from Memphis, TN. He married the former Lura Hinton October 8, 1960 in Rockford. Ingram was employed as a custodian by the Rockford Board of Education over 30 years before retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Welcome Star Lodge #36 PHA F&AM. He was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Ingram leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Lura; three daughters, Andrea and Ingrid Gentry and Darla Gentry (Curtis) Parish; son, Michael (NaaShon) Gentry; 8 grandchildren; several great grandchildren;
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church 3000 Rural Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
