Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Irene L. Coon


1933 - 2019
Irene L. Coon Obituary
Irene L. Coon 1933—2019
Irene L. Coon, 86, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born July 7, 1933 in Buffalo, NY; the daughter of Raymond and Lucile (Christoffersen) Clarke. She married Robert E. Coon on October 27, 1951 in Mount Carroll.
A faithful member of East Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and a hair stylist for the Rockford area for 35 years.
She loved sharing her faith and enjoyed reading, traveling, animals, cooking for family and friends and spending time with her nieces and nephews, especially Sammy and Jake in her later years.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Bob Coon; special niece, Charlene (Jim) Hunter; special great-niece raised in the home, Alyse (David) Gerard; great, great-nephews, Sammy and Jake Gerard; sister, Nancy Nelson; sister-in-law, Darlene Clarke; numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Harriet Crisci; brother, Harry Clarke.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Lower York Cemetery, Thomson, IL. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
