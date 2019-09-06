Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
View Map
Irene M. Bredholm


1935 - 2019
Irene M. Bredholm Obituary
Irene M. Bredholm 1935—2019
Irene M. Bredholm, 84, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, joining husband, soulmate, lover, and best friend, Jerry. Born in Rockford on April 18, 1935, the daughter of John and Ruth (Holt) Wood, Sr. Irene married Jerry Bredholm in Rockford on July 16, 1955. He predeceased her on April 14, 2011. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was a member of Svithoid Club. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed counted cross stich, puzzles, trips with Golden Agers, and Jonny Pamcakes. Survived by her children, Dawn (Thomas) Marelli and Jon "Tony" Bredholm; grandchildren, WO2 Justin (Candy) Tryggestad, Travis (Jessica) Tryggestad, and Nicole (Tom) Eisenrich; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Patton, Barrett, Logan, Erin, Grace, and Lucia; and faithful dogs, Perry and Buttons. Also predeceased by her parents and brother, John.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or Noah's Ark, 125 S. Madison St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
