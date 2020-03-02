|
|
Irene M. Weisheit 1931—2020
Irene M. Weisheit, 88, of Rockford, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1931 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Stephen and Viola (Hirsch) Zifka.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020