Irene Miller 1921—1920
Irene Miller pulled up just shy in her quest to see a full century of life, passing peacefully this weekend after a life of success, struggle and celebration. She maintained her sharp intellect, searing wit and starlets' beauty till the end, singing all the way home. She retires with a career winning percentage well north of .500 in gin and could take your pennies in 5 or 7 card, stud or draw. She began life in humble and lean times in beautifrigid Willmar, MN to a mother mostly going it alone, with 3 brothers and a sister. After high school, Irene packed up her homecoming queen crown and headed out to find work in the big city of Rockford. Following an honest-to-goodness double date swap at a USO dance at the Armory, Irene fell for the charms of a returning soldier, Boyd Miller, and the two were wed 6 weeks later, and remained so until Boyd's passing in 2004. A girl, then a boy, and finally a princess would follow, and Irene's family would eventually include grandchildren, great grandkids and even a great-great grandchild. Irene was a charter member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Rockford as well as Forest Hills Country Club where she was a member of the golf team and bowling team. For more than 40 years Irene cut the checks, kept honest books and greeted all inquirers to her and Boyd's successful electrical contracting business, Main Electric, Inc. in Rockford. Summers were spent tending to her flowers, taking her grandkids to the pool and laying the groundwork for the incredible annual holiday parties she would host each winter. Irene was a gracious adventurous pan-American and international traveler, and could always be counted on to provide proper perspective on our modern world with her hard-earned recollections of the way things used to be. She will be missed, but is survived by her children, Cathy (Mike) Schaer, Tom (Peg) Miller and Monica (Steve) Osborn; grandchildren, Michael T. (Anna) Schaer, Greg (Laura) Schaer, Brian T. Miller, Sarah Miller, and Leelynn (Danielle) Osborn; great-grandchildren, Michael W., Scott (Amanda), Connor and Allysson Schaer, Liam, Addilynn, Lula and Alessandra Osborn; great-great-grandson Ross Schaer. Predeceased by her parents, husband, Boyd, brothers, Arnold, James, and Eugene Strommen; sister, Joyce Molenaar and great-grandson, Kristopher Schaer. The Miller family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice, especially Lisa, Carenn, and Cynthia, for the loving care that was given to Irene. A visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave. Rockford, IL 61108. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020