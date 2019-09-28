|
Irmgard A. Widell 1929—2019
Irmgard A. Widell, 89, of Loves Park was called home Friday, September 27, 2019. Born November 16, 1929, in Dansig, Germany, the daughter of K. Franz and Grete J. (Klein) Neumann. Married Donald L. Widell on October 4, 1947, in Bremen, Germany. Member of Grace Lutheran Church. Irmgard was an avid bowler, loved cooking, baking, gardening and traveling. Survivors include daughters, Diane (Rex) Huffman and Karin (Steve) Hedrick; grandchildren, Mike Huffman, Brent Huffman, Jennifer (Joshua) Binning and Amy (Keith) Pliml; great-grandchildren, Devin, Jack, Wyatt and Alexis; loving companion, Brandi; several nieces and nephews in Germany. Predeceased by her husband. The family wishes to thank Serenity Hospice and Pastors Brent and JoHanna for their love and support.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, in Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019