Irving B. Perala 1925—2020
Irving B. Perala, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his home. Born October 14, 1925, in Negaunee, MI, the son of Irving S. and Lempi (Mattson) Perala. Graduate of Negaunee High School, Class of 1943. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Irving graduated with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University in 1951. He married Geraldine F. Lincoln on October 23, 1955 in Dixon, IL. She predeceased him on February 19, 2019. Irving worked for Commonwealth Edison before his retirement in 1985. He was a member of Alpine Lutheran Church where he served on the Property Committee and Men's Bible Study. He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Valerie) Perala of Eagan, MN, Curtis (Kimberly) Perala of Naples, FL, and Jeffrey (Gary) Perala of Palm Springs, CA; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his parents; sister, Martha Dohan; and brother, Robert Perala.
A private memorial service will be held with burial in Negaunee Cemetery in Negaunee, MI. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108 or Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Cards and condolences can be mailed to Irving Perala, c/o Jeff Perala, 2965 S. Sequoia Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com