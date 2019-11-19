Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Jack D. Ward


1934 - 2019
Jack D. Ward Obituary
Jack D. Ward 1934—2019
Jack D. Ward, 85 of Woodruff, WI formerly of Rockford, IL died November 14, 2019. Born September 1, 1934 in Rockford, IL son of Richard and Mercedes (nee Miller) Ward. Survived by wife Linda and children: Kevin, Shawn (Steph) and Kera and Papa to Asia, Rachel, Vince and Stevie and brother to Ron (Steph), Fonda, Jo, Bonnie, Gary and Jan.
Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. To share a memory or online condolence visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
