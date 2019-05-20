Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack F. Willis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack F. Willis Obituary
Jack F. Willis 1933—2019
Jack F. Willis, 86, of South Beloit, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1933 in Chicago to John and Frances (Newsom) Willis. Jack married Vanieta Brown on January 19, 1968 in Freeport, Illinois.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, with Rev. Phil Rice officiating. Burial in Rockton Township Cemetery. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now