Jack Grabbert 1932—2019
Jack Grabbert, 87, of Machesney Park, passed away on October 22, 2019. Jack was the beloved husband of Virginia (nee Keller) Grabbert; Loving father of Ken (Mary) Grabbert, Bob (Lita) Grabbert, Jack (Connie) Grabbert, and the late Leia (Ross) Larsen; Cherished grandpa of Danielle (Trevor), Matthew, Jason (Trish), Leslie, Linda, Leon, and the late Mark; Adored great grandpa of Levi, Raegan, Bailey, Amelia, Nathan, Justen, Tyler, James, Ava, Bailey, Alivia and Lincoln to be; Dog father of "His Girl" Missy. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25 from 12pm until the time of Service. Service at 1pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019