Jack L. McCarren 1952—2020
Jack L. McCarren, 67, of Rockford passed away January 19, 2020. There are so many different things that can be said about a man. There are even more things that can be said about the way a man lives his life. The impact that a man has on the people who love him tells the story. This is Jack's story. He was born September 9, 1952 to June and James McCarren. One of ten children, the McCarren kids were infamous in the neighborhood growing up (and the stories back it up). He met his "Sweetheart" Sue in high school and it was game over. The two married on May 18, 1974 and the love story began. Three kids (all of them girls) later, the two are still in love. Much to the daughters' disgust, they danced in the kitchen when a good song came on. They also kissed and said "I love you" what felt like constantly as the girls were growing up. What the girls didn't realize at the time was that their dad was what every woman longed for and what every daughter needed. A man that worked hard all of his life to provide them with anything they could ever want. A man that always put their needs and their mother's needs first. A man who stood up for what was right and was there whenever anyone needed anything. An honest man that was always a constant supporter of whatever decisions they made. A man that made the lives of that woman and three girls complete in every way. When the grandkids came, it was more of the same, but better. Not only did he have more girls to love, but he finally had boys! Boys that played sports! The girls played sports too! The excitement was real, the support was constant, the games were epic. He was a proud Papa for sure. The hole that is left by the loss of this man is infinite. It will never go away because neither will the love that he left us all.
The heartbeats he left behind include the love of his life, Sue; daughters, Nikki (Jarrod) Nowling, Carrie (Jim) Hagerty, Julie (Eric) Christiansen; the younger heartbeats include his grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dominic, Chayce, Gigi, Georgia, Ike, Olivia; the great-grands, Myani, Myelli; sibling heartbeats, Jim, Joe, Jerry, Kathy, Karen, Connie, and Carol. Waiting for him in heaven are his parents, June and Jim and sisters, Mary Christine and Cindy. They must have needed you up there, but we sure will miss you down here. Thank you for giving us such a beautiful life. Special thanks to Heather Hartman and the Transitions Hospice Staff.
Celebration of Jack's life will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
