Jack Masters, III 1969—2020
Jack Masters, III, 50, of Rockford passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in his home. Born June 23, 1969, in Rockford, the son and pride and joy of Jack, Jr., and Sheryl (Pena) Masters. Jack was a lifelong resident of Rockford. He graduated from Guilford High School in 1987 and Illinois State University in 1991. He returned to Rockford and worked for many years at the Rockford Register Star in advertising. He was a finalist for Gannett Media's national Sales Executive of the Year award. After a decade in sales and marketing, Jack's career pivoted towards the mortgage loan industry, and for the past 8 years, he owned his own signing agency, Masters Mobile. Jack developed a love of music at a young age, playing in a number of bands from high school through his adult years including Social Lies, Second Sunday, and Backbeat. He loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, a great steak on the grill, and the company of his family and lifelong friends. Jack poured out love and attention on his dogs, Bear and Gia, and they adored him in turn. He commented often that he had the best-best friend -- his dad. Jack loved to make people happy. He had an amazing wit and could change the mood of a room with his quick comebacks. The challenge of honing his cooking, carpentry and electrical skills brought him great satisfaction. Undoubtedly, his greatest joy came from raising his sons and helping them pursue their passions and talents. He proudly referred to his boys as "My Three Sons." He loved playing golf with Jack IV. He encouraged Carson to pursue his passion through club and high school soccer. He was thrilled to nurture Christian's love of all thing's music. They enjoyed going to concerts together, listening to music, and had begun to jam on the guitar and drums. Survivors include his loving sons, Jack IV, Carson Robert and Christian Louis; his parents; loving sister, Alane; brother-in-law, Dave Abbett; nephews, Benjamin Wallace, Luke Jacob and Levi Christopher; mother of his sons, Deondri Manalli; and many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. He is preceded by his grandparents, Lucy and Sal Pena and Dorothy and Jack Masters, Sr.
Private services and burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, an educational fund will be established for his sons. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
