|
|
Jack (John) Reed 1946—2019
Jack (John) Reed Jr., 73, of Rockford, Il, passed away on July 16, 2019 at his home after a 2 year struggle with cancer.
He was born in Rockford, Il, on January 18, 1946, son of late John and Addibelle Reed. He is survived by his sister Susan Reed Rondinelli and his two nephews Dylan and Derek Boyd. He is also survived by his son John Reed III, and his 3 grandchildren Lily, Sawyer and Lola.
Jack was forever grateful to the mother of his son, Robin Reed for her continued friendship and support over the years.
Jack graduated from Drake University, went on to work for the State of Illinois at Singer Zone Center before transferring to The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) as a child welfare specialist and supervisor before shifting to child welfare licensing monitoring day care facilities. In the 1980's he took a lead role at DCFS in developing the Youth Service Team, which provided support and services to teenagers in the foster care system. Jack retired after serving 35+ years of employment with Illinois state.
On February 4, 1970 Jack became a father to his only child, John Reed III. Jack and his son shared a common love of the Chicago Bears, domestic pets, music and cooking with a special place carved out just for pizza the Reed food of choice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his dearest friend Jeanine and his neighbors Helen and Jerzy for all their love and care over the years.
A small gathering to celebrate Jacks life will take place at the Irish Rose July 25th at 4:30pm for those that wish to pay their respects.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't lose..you will be missed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019