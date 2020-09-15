Jack V. Johnson 1938—2020

Jack V. Johnson, 82 formerly of Rockford IL, passed away peacefully on 9/12/2020 in Freeport, IL. Jack was born on 3/9/1938 in Joplin, MO to Loyd and Nellie (Taffner) Johnson. Jack married Etta Marie (Edmunds) on 6/14/1964. He worked for Metcut and Rockford Spring before retiring. Together, Jack and Etta owned and operated Etta's restaurant in Rockford for 10 years.

Jack had a great sense of humor and loved to deliver his one-liners. He collected coins and other trinkets and loved to show them off and tell you the story behind each one.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family and was always there to listen or lend a helping hand

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his favorite grandfather, Albert Taffner, Brother, Jim Johnson, Sisters Cleta Vogel, Jean Owens and Marg Brown and four children, Johnny Bryan Johnson , Jaci Rodriguez, and Jackie Ray Johnson and Billy Johnson He is Survived by his wife, Etta, Siblings, Denny Johnson, Phil Johnson and Debra Crown, children, Joe (Amy) Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Joanna (Jeff) Knutson, Jack Johnson and Robin Johnson and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday 9/17/2020 at Schwarz Funeral Home in Freeport, IL. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be for immediate family only. Internment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Freeport.

Cards of condolence can be mailed to the family at 805 S. Rogers, Freeport, IL 61032. A memorial Fund has been established.



