Jack W. Packard 1926—2019
Jack Wayne Packard, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born and raised in Freeport, the son of Stacy and Hazel Packard, he married his high school sweetheart LaVonne (Bonnie) Geiser on September 6, 1947. They were married 65 years until her passing on January 5, 2013. Jack graduated from Freeport High School in 1944. In 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago. After his time in the Navy, Jack attended Bradley University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business. Jack often said that the GI Bill changed his life and was responsible not only for his career, but also his passion for public education. After graduating from Bradley in 1949, Jack moved to Rockford with Bonnie and began a career with Elco Industries, Inc., where he started with an entry-level position in the Accounting department in 1950, and worked his way to Chairman and CEO, a position he held until his retirement in 1993. He then served as Vice Chairman of Alpine Bank until his retirement in 2007. Jack was passionate about public service and made giving back to the Rockford community an integral part of his life. He was a Board member of Rockford Memorial Hospital for 39 years, and was Chairman from 1971-1972. He was named Board Member Emeritus in 2007; the Jack Packard Endowment for Quality and Patient Safety was established at that time. He was a member of the Community Education Task Force (Gang of Eight), and Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee. He was co-founder of Computers for Schools and Rockford Promise, as well as Chairman of United Way Campaign in 1993 and President from 1995 – 1996. Throughout his longstanding service to the Rockford community, Jack received a number of awards including: Excalibur, 1995; Rockford Chamber of Commerce Top of Illinois, 1991, Rockford Memorial Hospital Triumvirate Award, 1990; Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award, National Society of Fund Raising Executives, 1997; Rotary Service Above Self Award, 1997 and 2011; Lifescape Service Award; Top of Illinois Award, Rockford Chamber of Commerce 1991; Hall of Fame Election Junior Achievement, 2000; Outstanding Citizen Award Boy Scouts of America, 1998; Lifetime Service Award Cosmopolitan Club, 2010. Jack was extremely devoted to his family. His loyalty, strong work ethic, and commitment to community served as an example to his three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Despite his busy professional schedule, Jack always made time for his family, and could often be found hosting with Bonnie at their home in Rockford or in Sarasota, Florida. He was a voracious reader who liked nothing more than digging into a good history book and discussing it with friends and family. His natural curiosity led to an affinity for travel; in recent years he made a point of taking advantage of his retirement and good health and traveled with family members to destinations in the U.S. and abroad. Jack and Bonnie had three children, Barry (Belinda) Packard of Rockford, IL; Dian (John) Fruth of Sarasota, FL; Mark (Laurel) Packard of Rockford, IL. He had six grandchildren: Curtis (Jennifer) Packard of Amelia, OH; Jonathan Packard of Wheaton, IL; Carolyn (Austin) Massee of Eden Prairie, MN; Lindsay (Kevin) Whitcher of Boulder, CO; Lisa Packard of Brooklyn, NY; and Lesley (Matt) Taylor of Boulder, CO. He had eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, LaVonne (Bonnie) Packard; parents Hazel and Stacy Packard of Freeport, IL. and sister, Jean Schneider of Freeport, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford with Rev. Bill Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jack W. Packard Endowment for Quality and Patient Safety, care of Mercy Health Development Foundation, Ingersoll Building, 2400 North Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; United Way of Rock River Valley, 612 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 or Crusader Community Health Foundation, Attn: Kathy Olson VP Development, 1200 West State Street, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019