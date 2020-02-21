Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Jack W. Schandelmeier

Jack W. Schandelmeier 1932—2020
Jack W. Schandelmeier, 87, of Rockton, Illinois, passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rockford, Illinois on November 3, 1932, the son of George F. and Laura (Hecht) Schandelmeier. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years. On December 17, 1953, Jack married Phoebe Anderson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rockford. He was an electrician who earned a 65 year pin from IBEW. In later years, Jack enjoyed farming, growing Red Strawberry Popcorn, gourds and wheat. Left to cherish his memory are sons, John (Sue) Schandelmeier, Bruce (Karen) Schandelmeier and Wayne (Lisa) Schandelmeier; daughter, Wendy (David) Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grand-children; brother, Merle Schandelmeier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Phoebe on December 5, 2008, parents and brother, Robert Schandelmeier. Funeral ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 511 W Rockton Road, Rockton, with Pastor Scott Herbert officiating. Burial in Laona Township Cemetery, Durand. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL and also from 9 a.m. to time of service Monday at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jack's name to Mercyhealth Hospice. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
