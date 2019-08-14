|
Jackie Evette Dean 1971—2019
Jackie Evette Dean, 48, of Machesney Park, died August 11, 2019 in her home. Born March 17, 1971 in Rockford; daughter of Louie A. and Beth M.(James) Dean. She was a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and always lived to help others. She was an honorary member at City First Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their loving care, and to cousin Lori and numerous friends for their donations.
Survivors include her children Tiffany Dean, Laura (Robert) Buckingham, John Dean, Brandy (Patrick) Varney, and Alexis (Michael Smith-Fithen) Head; 8 grandchildren; siblings Albert, Silvia, and John Dean; special friend Kevin Head, and Becky Voll who is the Godmother of all Jackie's children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter Lily Mae Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be 3 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 in City First Church, 5960 Spring Creek Road, Rockford with Rev. John Rush officiating. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019