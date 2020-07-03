Jackie L. Dobbs Salazar 1959—2020
Jackie L. Dobbs Salazar, 61, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Rockford, passed away on April 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1959, in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Ralph Jack Dobbs and Dorothy Hopper. Jackie married Rick Salazar on June 3, 1999 in Rockton, IL. He predeceased her September 2007. She is survived by her son, Conner Lee Salazar of Decatur, IL; parents, Jack (Phyllis) Dobbs of Wauchula, FL; brother, Ralph Jay (Marjorie) Dobbs of Loves Park, IL; half-sister, Angie Fare; niece, Jadie Dobbs; and longtime friend & caregiver, Jill (Mike) Shenlund of Decatur, IL. Also predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Hopper; and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation is from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
