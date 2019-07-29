|
|
Jackie L. Lane 1941—2019
Jackie L. Lane, 77, of Winnebago, IL went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019.
He was born October 21, 1941 to Leonard and Sarah (Jiles) Lane in Kings, IL. He married Jean Schwartz on October 9, 1961 in Durand, IL. He had a love for farming, horses, hunting and fishing. Jackie worked at Atwood for 33 years, retiring in 1997. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice staff, especially nurse Kristen, Dr. Fumo and nurse Jennifer, Dr. Durkee and Dr. and Mrs. Einhorn for all their dedication and tender loving care given to Jackie.
Survivors include: wife Jean; daughter Tammy (Jimmy) Boyce of Winnebago, IL, son Leonard (Kiliemah) Lane of Ft. Lee, VA; grandchildren Katelyn, Taylor, Dylan, Meyleia, Maxton and Liberty; brother Marvin (Joyce) Lane of Lake Norden, SD, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy Watson and Nancy Lane and brother Clifford.
A celebration of life party will start at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4806 South Hoisington Road, Winnebago, IL. Cremation Rites were accorded.
To share a memory or send an online condolence visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019