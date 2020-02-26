|
Jackie Stevens 1951—2020
Jacqueline Marie Stevens, age 68, of Osceola, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Truman Lake Manor in Lowry City, Missouri after a lengthy illness.
Jackie was born on December 18, 1951 to Fred R. and Virginia M. (Williams) Stevens in Belvidere, Illinois. She had been living in Osceola, Missouri the past year with her brother Fred R. and wife Bonnie R. Stevens. Jackie grew up in Belvidere, Illinois and was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church in Belvidere. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1969. Jackie had spent most of her adult life as a microbiologist for the Green Giant/General Mills Company in Belvidere.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodney Dee Stevens; sister, Jill Kathleen Leinenweaver and sister, Vickie Lynn Stevens.
Jackie is survived by her sisters, Connie Jameson and husband Tom of Riverside, California, Judy Duran and husband Ron of Rossville, Georgia; brother, Fred R. Stephens and wife Bonnie of Osceola, Missouri, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020