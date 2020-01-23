|
Jaclyn Koonce 1934—2020
Jaclyn Bernita Koonce, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Jaclyn was born on September 26, 1934 in Arbyrd, Missouri to Ernest and Larion Blackford. Jaclyn attended Ellington High School in Missouri, later going on to graduate from Hannibal La Grange College in Hannibal, Missouri. Jaclyn then relocated to Blytheville, Arkansas to attend Eagle Beauty School. Jaclyn married the love of her life Bobby Koonce in Bytheville, Arkansas before both relocated to Rockford, Illinois. Jaclyn was a proud employee of Amerock Corporation for 34 years before retiring in 1995. Jaclyn was a member at First Baptist Church of Machesney Park, Illinois. Jaclyn is survived by her son, Mike and wonderful daughter-in-law Tina Koonce of Winnebago, Illinois; grandchildren, Tim of Winnebago, Illinois, and Tonya of Rockford, Illinois who she loved dearly; nephews and niece, Randy (Kay) Koonce, Danny Lee, Steve (Tina) Lee, Larry (Kristy) Lee, Randy (Tracey) Lee, Karen Presley, and John Swain. Jaclyn is predeceased by parents, husband; Bobby Koonce, and only sister, Carolyn Lee. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, from 9am until the time of Service at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park, 61115). Entombment will take place following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. We would like to thank the staff at P.A. Peterson at the Citadel and Journey Care. In lieu of flowers memorial can be given to the family and will be established at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020