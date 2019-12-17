|
|
Jacob David Stracka 1990—2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that Jacob David Stracka, one month shy of his 30th birthday, most beloved son of Niki and Dave, passed away peacefully at home on December 14th, 2019. Jacob was born in Rockford, Illinois on January 20th, 1990, spending many years there, touching many people's lives. Even though Jacob's chronic health issues interfered with his FUN, he still lived life to the fullest because his parents would not take "No he can't do that" for an answer!!! Jacob put a million miles on his wheelchair. He love, love, loved to fish!! He gambled. He floated in his pool. He traveled. He traveled to Las Vegas. He went on cruises to Jamaica, Montego Bay, and the Bahamas. He loved NASCAR and attended several Daytona 500 races. But his dream came true when he moved to Florida in 2016. He boated, he fished, he traveled some more. He we went to the Keys, flying in a private plane like a Rock Star, to Islamorada. He vacationed in Fort Myers and gambled at Hard Rock in Tampa. Jacob fought a hard battle due to all of his health conditions from day one, but he had a strength and fight within him that was unique and amazing!!!! But he got tired, and with much sadness, we lost him. Jacob is survived by his loving family. His parents, Niki and Dave, his service dog, Rebel and he is predeceased by his beloved dog MJ. He is survived by his beloved maternal grandparents, Hazel and Sal Armato and predeceased by his paternal grandparents Bob and Diane Stracka. He is survived by Uncle Mike, Aunt Christy and cousin Nico and Aunt Kris and Aunts Lisa, Marci, Lynn, and Beth, and several other cousins. Special thanks and love to Dr. Patricia Panzica and Dr. Bharati Roy for giving such wonderful care and love to Jacob and never giving him an expiration date!!! And special thanks and love to all of his nurses, especially Jeannie Hoppe and her daughter, Claire, Chrissy Austin, and Jean Blascoe. And a special shout out to the very special man, Judge John Truitt, that when the state said "No", he made the state say "Yes", Jacob will forever be thankful for you! You were a caring son, friend, confidant, and will forever be our hero. Love, Everybody. Services will be held privately for the family in Florida. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019