|
|
Jacqueline Anderson 1937—2020
ROCKFORD – Jacqueline R. Anderson, age 83, of Rockford passed away peacefully at home Monday May 11, 2020. Born in Canistota, SD on February 5, 1937 to Frederick & Darlene Johnson (Ball). Jackie worked for many years in the circulation department at the Rockford Register Star. She loved gardening and was a talented seamstress. A proud member of the Sinissippi Quilters, the Elida Lodge and served as past president at the Eagles Club. She truly enjoyed spending time volunteering at the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and dear friend; she will remain forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her daughter, Joella Anderson; granddaughters, Allie (Emery) Anderson Dickinson and Carley Anderson; special nieces, Jenny and Jane; as well as numerous, nieces & nephews and dear friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Jerome L. Anderson; daughter, Jessica Anderson; and her parents.
Services are Private. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to the family.
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020