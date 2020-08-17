1/
Jacqueline DeCarlo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline DeCarlo 1929—2020
Jacqueline F. DeCarlo, 91, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 suddenly at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1929 in Herculaneum Mo. to John & Hazel Colin. She lived most of her life in Rockford coming here from Gary, Indiana. Married to Carl R. DeCarlo in Rockford March 7, 1953. She was employed as a Clerk by Emil Kellner & Company. She graduated from West High School and was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Survivors include two sons; David (Patricia) DeCarlo of Roscoe IL and Kevin DeCarlo of Rockford. Also survived by five grandchildren; Steven, Carlotta, Jeremy, Ashley and Krystin, four great grandchildren; Josie, Destinee, Evelyn and Timothy, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, husband Carl and sister Sue Guzzardo. Memorial services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved