Jacqueline DeCarlo 1929—2020Jacqueline F. DeCarlo, 91, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 suddenly at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1929 in Herculaneum Mo. to John & Hazel Colin. She lived most of her life in Rockford coming here from Gary, Indiana. Married to Carl R. DeCarlo in Rockford March 7, 1953. She was employed as a Clerk by Emil Kellner & Company. She graduated from West High School and was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Survivors include two sons; David (Patricia) DeCarlo of Roscoe IL and Kevin DeCarlo of Rockford. Also survived by five grandchildren; Steven, Carlotta, Jeremy, Ashley and Krystin, four great grandchildren; Josie, Destinee, Evelyn and Timothy, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, husband Carl and sister Sue Guzzardo. Memorial services are pending.