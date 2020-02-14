|
Jacqueline Dene Murry 1947—2020
Jackie went to be with Jesus on February 7, 2020 after a short illness. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Belvidere since 1958.
Jackie enjoyed being a member of the County Line Grange of Belvidere where she loved to work at the grange building serving breakfast and chicken dinner every year at the Boone County Fair. She was also a TOPS member since the early 1990's. She enjoyed working at the Walter Lawson Children's Home where she made many meals for the children during her 28 years of working there. She loved children and loved to babysit.
Jackie was a rock for her family and friends, always right there when she was needed.
She is survived by her son, Clayton Murry; daughter, Angela Murry-Bishop; granddaughters, TiMara (Mike) Gulley, Nicole Bishop, Faith and Amber Fitch; great-grandson, Chayton Murry; special daughter, Jamie Barber; her siblings, Duane (June), David (Carol), Marilyn Matheson and Jo Ellen Coleman; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Celestia (Fitch) Matheson and her brother, Daniel Matheson.
The family will have a visitation at 10 a.m. on February 22, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, followed by a Grange Memorial Service. After that, there will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Memorials to the family in lieu of flowers.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020