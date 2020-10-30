Jacqueline Marie Avery (Ellis) 1928—2020

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." A wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother went to be with the Lord and her husband on 10/16/2020. She was predeceased by her husband C. Fred Avery 2/2013. She leaves behind her 3 sons Tom (Mary) Glenn (Vicki) and Ross (Patti) along with many loving grand and great grandchildren as well as her brother Roger Ellis (Joellen). Service plans are pending and will be announced at a later date. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.



